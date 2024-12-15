FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Update

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

FDM Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FDDMF remained flat at $4.65 on Friday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

