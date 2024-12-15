Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

