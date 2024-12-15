Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 233 ($2.94). 7,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 108,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233. The stock has a market cap of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63.

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

