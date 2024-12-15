First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $13.70. First of Long Island shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 77,362 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLIC

First of Long Island Stock Performance

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.