First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 80,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $144.54 and had previously closed at $144.38.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
