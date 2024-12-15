First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 80,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $144.54 and had previously closed at $144.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4,103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 80.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

