First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ TDIV traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $81.09. 77,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
