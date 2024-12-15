Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 37049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.
Forestar Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.72.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
See Also
