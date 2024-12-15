FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FOXO Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 1,284,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. FOXO Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.30.
About FOXO Technologies
