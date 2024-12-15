FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FOXO Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 1,284,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. FOXO Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.30.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

