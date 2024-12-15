Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 786,131 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $313,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 86,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,039.68. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $490,534 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

