FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.5 %

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.67. 166,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,978. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day moving average of $215.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,528,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 475,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

