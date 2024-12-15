Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €32.95 ($34.68) and last traded at €33.05 ($34.79). 14,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.15 ($34.89).

Fuchs Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.35.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.