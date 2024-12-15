GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.18. Approximately 134,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 453,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,706.47. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $279,590.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,443.89. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,374 shares of company stock valued at $82,208,306 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

