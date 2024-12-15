Geode Capital Management LLC Has $218.60 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Lamb Weston worth $218,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 275.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

