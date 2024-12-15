Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.