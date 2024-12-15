Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.