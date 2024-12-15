GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in November

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
BABX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 314,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,993. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile
