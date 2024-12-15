GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in November

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

BABX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 314,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,993. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

