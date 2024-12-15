Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 9,600 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $95,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,102.72. The trade was a 14.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 77,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,938. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.90%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

