Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares changing hands.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Up ∞
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.
About Great Lakes Graphite
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
