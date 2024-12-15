Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 11,086,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,347.8 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of GWLLF remained flat at $1.78 during midday trading on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

