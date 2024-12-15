Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 11,086,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,347.8 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Shares of GWLLF remained flat at $1.78 during midday trading on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
About Great Wall Motor
