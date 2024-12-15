Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

HAS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

