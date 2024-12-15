Head to Head Contrast: Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) vs. Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank First and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Bank First presently has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Bank First’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

This table compares Bank First and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 32.02% 10.10% 1.49% Community Bancorp 20.29% 13.48% 1.09%

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bank First pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bancorp pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $141.58 million 7.55 $74.51 million $8.14 13.12 Community Bancorp $54.08 million 1.77 $13.43 million $2.18 7.89

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank First beats Community Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture. The company also provides commercial real estate lending products, including financing for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, including credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business; to develop residential or commercial properties; and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. In addition, it offers residential real estate lending products, including fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; and retail credit services, which includes personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans. The company also provides municipal and institutional banking services, such as deposit account services, term and tax-exempt loans, and lines of credit to state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it offers consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit and credit cards, night deposit facilities, and online, mobile and telephone banking services. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

