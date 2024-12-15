Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of DOC opened at $20.76 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
