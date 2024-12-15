Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOC opened at $20.76 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.