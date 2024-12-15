Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.95 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.03). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.00), with a volume of 10,193 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Helios Underwriting from GBX 201 ($2.54) to GBX 239 ($3.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
