Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hello Group and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 2 2 2 0 2.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Hello Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Infinite Group.

This table compares Hello Group and Infinite Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $1.69 billion 0.67 $275.72 million $0.97 8.08 Infinite Group $7.00 million 0.00 -$3.56 million N/A N/A

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 11.98% 11.41% 7.51% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hello Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hello Group beats Infinite Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, the company offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

