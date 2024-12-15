HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.64. 59,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 28,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

About HLS Therapeutics

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44. The stock has a market cap of C$115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

