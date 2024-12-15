Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

In related news, Director Richard Alan Rudick bought 87,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at $100,395. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

