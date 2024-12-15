Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

