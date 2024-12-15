Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,167.73 ($27.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,176 ($27.46). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,146.57 ($27.09), with a volume of 720,276 shares trading hands.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,146.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

