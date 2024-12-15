Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 99,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.