Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ remained flat at $23.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

