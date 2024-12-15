Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $27.64. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 118,427 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $896.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 247,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 67,195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 659.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 52,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 54.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

