Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 512.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000.
NASDAQ PRN opened at $165.38 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $113.13 and a twelve month high of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $367.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.18.
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
