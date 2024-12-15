Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,736,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,217 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 165,168 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,875,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.20 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

