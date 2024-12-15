iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ opened at $75.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

