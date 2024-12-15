iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $92.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

