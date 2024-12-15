iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.