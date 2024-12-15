iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,949 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ IJT opened at $143.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.72 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.