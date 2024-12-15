iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,949 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $143.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.72 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

