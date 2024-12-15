iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

