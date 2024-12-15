iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $98.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.