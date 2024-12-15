Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.84. 43,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 654,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IE. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

The stock has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

