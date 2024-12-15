Jane Prior Sells 2,474 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $91,587.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 130,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,402.02. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Jane Prior sold 3,638 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $134,751.52.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jane Prior sold 3,888 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $143,894.88.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vita Coco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 8.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

