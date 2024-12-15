Jane Street Group LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,243 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.73% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,120,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 214,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 92,033 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

