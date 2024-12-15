John J. Fisher Sells 250,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,752 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,183.36. This represents a 19.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

