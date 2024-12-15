Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

