K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 340,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 76,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

K2 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.84.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

