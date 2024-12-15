Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGFHY. Barclays raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingfisher
Kingfisher Stock Performance
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.