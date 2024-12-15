Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGFHY. Barclays raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kingfisher stock remained flat at $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,526. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

