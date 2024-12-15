Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $65,000 in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEQ. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

JEQ opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

