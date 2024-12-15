Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.22 ($8.07) and traded as high as GBX 682 ($8.61). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 677 ($8.54), with a volume of 498,557 shares changing hands.

Lancashire Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 25.01. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 645.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 639.61.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.08. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 1,592.92%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

