Landsea Homes Elects Rajinder Singh as Director and Appoints Bruce Frank as Chairman

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) announced on December 9, 2024, that its Board of Directors has elected Rajinder Singh as a director, effective immediately. Singh will serve until the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until a successor is duly elected. The appointment of Mr. Singh has increased the size of the Board from six to seven directors. Currently, he has not been assigned to any Board committee.

Rajinder Singh, Founder and Managing Partner of SCA Partners LLC, an advisory and consulting firm since 2023, brings with him extensive experience. Prior to SCA Partners, he served as a director of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), a financial technology company, and as Co-Chief Executive Officer of BM Technologies, Inc. Mr. Singh also has a background with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., most recently serving as Vice Chairman – Investment Banking until January 2023.

The appointment of Mr. Singh to the Landsea Homes Corporation Board was made under Landsea Holdings Corp.’s director designation rights as per the Fourth Amended and Restated Stockholder’s Agreement between the Company and Holdings. There are no family relationships between Mr. Singh and any director or executive officer of the Company. Additionally, apart from the disclosed appointments, there are no other transactions or arrangements requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Singh has signed the Company’s standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers. His compensation for serving on the Board will follow the Company’s standard compensatory arrangement for non-employee directors, as outlined in the Company’s proxy statement filed on April 24, 2024.

In a separate development on December 9, 2024, Landsea Homes Corporation appointed Bruce Frank as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Bruce Frank had previously served as Interim Chairman of the Board.

As of December 11, 2024, John Ho, the Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes Corporation, signed the report on behalf of the Company in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

