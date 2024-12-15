Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $15.50. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 300 shares.

Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.